Mesabi Range College hires Tamara Moore, becomes 1st woman head coach of men's college basketball program

Tamara Moore, a former WNBA player from North Minneapolis, has been hired as the head men’s basketball coach at Mesabi Range College in Virginia, Minnesota.

Moore is now the first woman to be named the head coach of an intercollegiate men’s basketball program.

In an Instagram post Sunday, Moore announced she accepted the job starting in the 2020-2021 season.

“I have been offered the chance to make history by being the 1st women to ever be hired to run a college men’s basketball program and I’m beyond blessed to start this new decade with this amazing honor,” she wrote.

In addition to her duties on the court, Moore will also be the head women’s softball coach for the spring season as well. She said she has already begun the recruiting and staff hiring process.