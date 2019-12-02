Melt down in Seattle: Dalvin Cook hurt, Vikings fall to Seahawks 34-30

article

The Minnesota Vikings fell to 8-4 on the season after letting an opportunity slip away in a 34-30 loss at Seattle on Monday Night Football.

The Vikings are a full game behind the Green Bay Packers in the NFC North with four games to play, and have all three division opponents at home in three of the final four games. The Vikings led 17-10 at the half, but the Seahawks scored 24 straight points on a slew of Minnesota mistakes and hung on for the victory.

Perhaps most disappointing was Mike Zimmer’s defense, which got carved up for 218 rushing yards and 444 total yards. Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny combined for 174 rushing yards and three total touchdowns.

All eyes for the Vikings are on running back Dalvin Cook, who finished with nine carries for 29 yards and a touchdown. Cook was injured early in the third quarter after fumbling on a play where the Seahawks recovered and were eventually limited to a field goal. Cook went straight to the locker room, came back to the field and never returned to the game.

Xavier Rhodes also gave up a long touchdown in the third quarter that got him benched for two defensive series as the Seahawks took all the momentum in the third quarter. He did force a Seattle fumble in the fourth quarter, which the Vikings turned into six points.

Trailing 34-17, Kirk Cousins led a pair of touchdown drives with scores to Laquon Treadwell and Kyle Rudolph to get within 34-30. But it’s as close as they would get.

The Vikings now likely need to win out against the Lions, at the L.A. Chargers, against the Packers and Bears to have any shot at winning the NFC North and earning a home playoff game.