Kirk Cousins named NFC Offensive Player of the Month

article

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was named NFC Offensive Player of the Month for October, joining past award winners Randall Cummingham in 1998 when he led the Vikings to a 15-1 record and Adrian Peterson in 2012 when he finished the season a mere nine yards shy of Eric Dickerson’s single-season rushing record.

Cousins finished October completing 78.4 percent of his passes for 1,262 yards and 10 touchdowns while throwing one interception, when his pass went right through the wide receiver's hands.

He is also the first quarterback in NFL history to pass for at least 300 yards and have a passer rating of 130.0 in three consecutive games.

This is the third time Cousins has been awarded Offensive Player of the Month, having received it twice while playing for the Washington Redskins. He is the 10th Viking to receive the award.