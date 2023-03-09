Kirill Kaprizov leaves Wild's 4-2 win over Winnipeg with upper body injury

article

The Minnesota Wild beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-2 Wednesday night to move to the top of the Central Division, but it came at a price.

Star forward Kirill Kaprizov left the game with an upper body injury in the third period and did not return. Coach Dean Evason said Kaprizov was able to skate off the ice, so his hope is that’s a good sign going forward.

"He was able to skate off, so I guess if there’s a positive that was one of them," Evason said.

Kaprizov leads the Wild with 74 points, and 39 goals.

Marcus Foligno had a goal and an assist, and the Wild got goals from Freddy Gaudreau, Ryan Hartman and Mason Shaw. Marc-Andre Fleury made 46 saves as the Wild is now 9-0-2 in its last 11 games.

"Our goaltender won the hockey game for us," Evason said.

The Wild now has points in 11 straight games and improved to 37-21-7. They’re tied with the Dallas Stars for the No. 3 spot in the Western Conference at 81 points, and tied with the stars atop the Central Division.