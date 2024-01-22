Karl-Anthony Towns sets franchise scoring record in loss

Karl-Anthony Towns set a franchise record for points, but it wasn't enough to seal the win for the Timberwolves on Monday night.

Towns scored 62 points against the Charlotte Hornets at the Target Center, surpassing the previous franchise single-game scoring record of 60 points, which he set back in March 2022.

Towns got off to a hot start in the first half, scoring 44 points and hitting eight of nine three-point attempts. At half, the Wolves led 69-64. In the third, the team pulled away further, extending the lead to 107 to 89 heading into the fourth period.

But, that's when things went pear-shaped.

Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks on against the Charlotte Hornets in the second quarter at Target Center on January 22, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota (Getty Images)

Towns, seemingly realizing he was approaching the record, forced up some bad shots. After shooting 76 percent from the field in the first three periods, Towns shot 2 for 10 in the fourth quarter.

It wasn't just Towns struggling, the Wolves as a team shot 6 for 22 in the fourth. They ended up getting outscored 36 to 18 by Charlotte and losing by three points.

"It was absolute disgusting performance of defense and immature basketball, all the way through the game," said Wolves head coach Chris Finch. "It really didn't slip away, it had been there from the jump. This is what happens when you have that type of approach."

Finch also admitted that it appeared Towns was hunting for a record.

"For a while, it was going, but down the stretch, it kind of dried up for us," Finch said of Towns' hot shooting, adding the whole roster didn't respect the game defensively.

Anthony Edwards echoed those sentiments. "We weren't focused. We weren't focused from the jump. KAT just had a great night, we weren't focused."

"He hit his first six, seven shots, everybody was just trying to see him get 100 points, I know I was," admitted Edwards. "All 14 of us wanted to see him get 80 or something."