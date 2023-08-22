How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs. Arizona Cardinals on FOX 9

The Minnesota Vikings have their final preseason game on Saturday, Aug. 26 against the Arizona Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis — a game you can watch on FOX 9 and streaming on FOX LOCAL.

FOX 9 will have complete coverage of the Vikings' third preseason game from kickoff to the final whistle. You can watch the game, with kickoff scheduled for noon on FOX 9, on your smart TV via the free FOX LOCAL app, as well as streaming on FOX9.com and in the player above. Before the game, tune into Vikings GameDay Live starting at 11 a.m. on FOX 9 and streaming in the player above. After the game, stick with FOX 9 for the Postgame Show.

The Vikings open the regular season at U.S. Bank Stadium at noon on Sept. 10, when Minnesota hosts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.