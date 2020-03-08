Gophers make 18 threes, shoot past Nebraska 107-75 on Senior Day at Williams Arena

article

Sunday marked Senior Day for the University of Minnesota, and the Gophers closed out the regular season shooting the lights out in a 107-75 win over Nebraska at Williams Arena.

Minnesota set a school record with 18 made 3-pointers, led by sophomore Gabe Kalscheur, who tied a single-game school record with eight 3-pointers among his game-high 26 points. Senior Alihan Demir had the best game of his lone season with Minnesota, scoring a season-high 19 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

The Gophers (14-16) had four scorers in double figures, with Daniel Oturu adding 10 points and six rebounds, and Marcus Carr scoring 18 points and dishing out 11 assists. Senior Michael Hurt had five early points and a career-high seven assists in 20 minutes, and his first start of the season.

The Gophers shot 56 percent from the field in the win, including 18-of-35 from the perimeter. The 107 points is the most Minnesota has ever scored in a regulation game in seven seasons under Richard Pitino.

Minnesota now heads to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Tournament, where it will play Wednesday as the No. 12 seed.