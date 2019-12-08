Gophers headed to Outback Bowl, will face Auburn

article

The University of Minnesota football team learned Sunday it will be playing in a New Year's Day bowl game for the first time under P.J. Fleck.

The Gophers (10-2) are headed to Tampa, Fla., and will face Auburn in the Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Minnesota had to wait to learn its bowl destination after losing to Wisconsin, 38-17, in its regular season finale with the Big Ten West title on the line. The Gophers fell to No. 18 in the College Football Playoff rankings after the loss.

The Badgers, after losing to Ohio State 34-21 Saturday night, are headed to the Rose Bowl to face Oregon.

Fleck led the Gophers to their first 10-win season since 1905. Minnesota also won seven Big Ten games for the first time in program history. They're playing in their first Jan. 1 bowl game since 2015, when they lost to Missouri in the Citrus Bowl.

Auburn started the season 5-0 before losing at Florida. The Tigers also lost at LSU and at Georgia to finish the season 9-3.