Gopher golfer Flanagan wins Minnesota State Open, sets course record

Spring sports at the collegiate level came to an abrupt halt due to COVID-19, but one University of Minnesota golfer is still playing at a high level.

Rising senior Angus Flanagan stole the show Thursday at the Minnesota State Open. He not only finished the tournament atop the leaderboard, he set a Royal Club Course record with a final round 64.

“It’s just nice that today I was able to trust what I was doing and ended up being a pretty good score in the end,” said Flanagan.

He was supposed to fly home to London earlier this year, but the COVID-19 pandemic has forced him to stay in the States, leaving him away from his family for a lengthy period of time.



“The last time I went home, I think it was Christmas and I flew back like January 14, so I haven’t seen my parents in a while,” said Flanagan. “Looks like I might be going home at Christmas, but at the rate everything’s going, I have no idea.”

While he would certainly love to see his family, he jokingly says in a way, the time spent here in Minnesota has helped his game.

“I don’t hope for more quarantine, but for my golf game, I kind of do,” he said. “Just hours grinding on the range and it just shows the hard work I’ve put in during this is obviously paying off right now.”

The work isn’t just paying off, there’s more work on the way because as a result of winning the Minnesota State Open, Flanagan is now invited to play in the 3M Open scheduled to take place later this month in Blaine.