Falcons shut down team facility due to positive COVID tests

The Minnesota Vikings are scheduled to host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, but now that game is in jeopardy.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Falcons had multiple positive COVID-19 tests Thursday morning. Atlanta has shut down its practice facility and all players and staff have been sent home. Atlanta rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davison was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday, and the NFL is awaiting other test results before decisions are made.

The Falcons are working remotely on Thursday.

The Minnesota Vikings are still fresh off a COVID-19 scare of their own. The Tennessee Titans had a COVID-19 outbreak after playing the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sept. 27. The following Tuesday, players and team staff were told to evacuate TCO Performance Center after learning of the Titans’ positive tests.

The Vikings managed to avoid having any positive tests the whole week, though they did have one false positive and three inconclusive tests that were all later negative the morning before playing the Houston Texans.

