Cousins, Cook lead Vikings to 28-24 road win over Cowboys

The Vikings finished off a thrilling weekend of Minnesota football with a 28-24 road win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football to improve to 7-3 on the season.

For the third time this season, the Vikings responded from a loss and got a victory to prevent a losing streak. Kirk Cousins threw for 220 yards and a pair of touchdowns to Kyle Rudolph, Dalvin Cook had 183 total yards and a touchdown and Jayron Kearse sealed the win with an interception on Dak Prescott’s Hail Mary pass as time expired.

The Vikings’ defense limited Ezekiel Elliott, ranked No. 6 in the NFL in rushing, to just 47 yards on 20 carries.

The narrative that Cousins can’t win a big game under the national spotlight is staying on the shelf, at least for one week. It’s his third win against an above .500 team since becoming the Vikings’ starter.

The Vikings improve to 7-3 and remain one game back of Green Bay, which beat Carolina 24-16 on Sunday. The win also competes a perfect weekend in Minnesota after the Gophers had a thrilling 31-26 win over Penn State on Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium.

The Vikings responded to adversity on Sunday with Adam Thielen, Linval Joseph and Trae Waynes all unable to play. Josh Kline also left the game with a concussion, his second of the season. Cousins finished 23-of-32 passing for 220 yards as the Vikings finished the game 8-of-14 on third down conversions. Cook finished with 97 yards on 26 carries and now needs nine yards to eclipse 1,000 for the season.

It's a big win for the Vikings to remain relevant in the NFC Playoff picture as they now get ready to host the Denver Broncos on Sunday.