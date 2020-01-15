Carr, Oturu lead Gophers past Penn State 75-69

article

The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team got a strong second half effort defensively in a 75-69 win over Penn State Wednesday night at Williams Arena to improve to 10-7 overall and 4-3 in Big Ten play.

Marcus Carr led the Gophers with 27 points, nine assists and six rebounds, including a coast-to-coast drive late in regulation as he was fouled to put Minnesota up 10. Daniel Oturu added 26 points and 14 rebounds.

The Gophers limited Penn State star Lamar Stevens to 14 points on 5-of-13 shooting. The Gophers used a 13-2 run in the second half to get the lead, while limiting Penn State to 1-of-17 shooting over more than 10 minutes of game time.

The final minutes of regulation got chippy between the two teams, with Oturu and Mike Watkins getting technical fouls, and the teams having to be separated during the post game handshake.

The win marks Minnesota’s third victory over a top-25 team this season. It’s a crucial win for the Gophers with three of their next four on the road. The stretch starts at Rutgers Sunday, then at Ohio State next Thursday before hosting Michigan State and then traveling to Illinois.