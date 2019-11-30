Badgers take back Paul Bunyan's Axe with 38-17 win over Gophers

article

A historic regular season for the University of Minnesota football team came to a crashing halt after a 38-17 loss to rival Wisconsin on Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium with the Big Ten West title on the line.

The Badgers will advance to next Saturday’s Big Ten Championship game against Ohio State in Indianapolis. The Gophers’ season ends with a loss on their home turf to their biggest rivals for 13 seniors, and likely a trip to a New Year’s Six bowl.

The win all but locks up a Rose Bowl bid for Wisconsin, pending the outcome of the Big Ten title game.

Gophers coach P.J. Fleck will face plenty of questions for a few decisions in Saturday’s loss in front of more than 53,000 fans. Leading 7-0 after Tanner Morgan hit Rashod Bateman for a 51-yard touchdown in the first quarter, the Gophers faced a 4th-and-2 from the Wisconsin 36. Rather than go for it, Fleck opted to take a delay of game and punt the ball away.

The Badgers’ ensuing drive didn’t result in points, but the decision not to go for it set the tone for the rest of the game. Jack Coan hit Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin’s star running back, for a 28-yard touchdown late in the first half as the Badgers took a 14-10 lead into the break.

The Gophers also had at least two third-and-long situations where they opted to run the ball, which went nowhere. One of the drives resulted in a Michael Lantz field goal to cut Minnesota's deficit to 17-10 in the third quarter.

The Badgers were the better team Saturday and took advantage of Minnesota miscues, outscoring the Gophers 38-3 before a fourth quarter touchdown from Morgan to Tyler Johnson. The senior recorded his 31st career touchdown to tie Ron Johnson for the all-time lead in his final game at TCF Bank Stadium.

Advertisement

Morgan finished his day 20-of-37 for 296 yards, two touchdowns and one costly interception. He also lost a fumble.

The day belonged to Paul Chryst, Jack Coan, Taylor and the Badgers. Coan finished 15-of-22 passing for 280 yards and two touchdowns, with one fumble lost. Taylor finished with 18 carries for 76 yards, and Quintez Cephus finished with five catches for 114 yards and a score. The Badgers used pre-snap misdirection to keep Minnesota’s defense off-balance and pile up 452 total yards.

Coan hit Cephus on a 47-yard touchdown up the middle of the field early in the third quarter, giving the Badgers a 17-7 lead. They never looked back the rest of the game. Kendrick Pryor scored on a 26-yard run, and Taylor scored a pair of rushing touchdowns to finish with three total on the day as Wisconsin pulled away in the second half for the blowout victory.

Paul Bunyan’s Axe is headed back to Wisconsin for the 21st time in 23 years after the Gophers brought it back to Minneapolis after a 37-15 win to end last season 6-6 and earn bowl eligibility. Minnesota (10-2, 7-2) will have to wait until next Saturday night to learn their bowl fate. It’s the Gophers’ first 10-win season since 1905.