ALDS Game 3: Yankees lead Twins 2-0 after 5 innings

The New York Yankees have a 2-0 lead over the Minnesota Twins in the first playoff game at Target Field since 2010.

Gleybor Torres hit a solo home run to left with one out in the top of the second off Twins' starter Jake Odorizzi on a hanging off-speed pitch to give the Yankees an early 1-0 lead.

Odorizzi got out of a 19-pitch first inning unscathed after Aaron Judge reached on catcher's interference and got to second on a wild pitch. Max Kepler led off the bottom of the first with a walk, but Nelson Cruz hit into a 4-6-3 double play to end the inning.

The Twins had the bases loaded with nobody out in the bottom of the second after Eddie Rosario doubled, Mitch Garver walked and Luis Arraez singled. But they squandered a huge opportunity as Miguel Sano had an infield pop out, and Marwin Gonzalez and Jake Cave each struck out to end the threat without scoring off Luis Severino.

The Yankees got a run in the top of the third to take a 2-0 lead. Gio Urshela doubled past a diving Jake Cave in left center and scored on Brett Gardner's single to left past Sano.

The Twins had two runners on with two out in the third, but Mitch Garver struck out to end the threat. Eddie Rosario had a chance for the big moment with two runners on and two out in the fifth, but grounded out to short right field into the Yankees' shift on a diving play by Torres to end the inning.

If the Twins lose Game 3 tonight, their season is over.

