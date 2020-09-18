Agent: Rashod Bateman wants to play for Gophers in 2020

article

Rashod Bateman wants to opt back in to the college football season and play for the University of Minnesota in 2020, his agent Blake Baratz confirmed to FOX 9. The Gophers star receiver was projected to be a first round pick in the NFL Draft after he initially opted out.

The NCAA would need to approve Bateman’s return. NCAA rules prohibit student-athletes from entering into an agreement with anyone, written or verbal, for representation.

Bateman announced Aug. 4 that we would opt out of the 2020 season amid COVID-19 concerns and to focus on training for 2021 NFL Draft.

Bateman, a 6’2 wide receiver from Tifton, Georgia, would be entering his junior season with the Gophers. In 2019, Bateman was named the Big Ten Receiver of the Year and a First Team All-Big Ten pick after he had 60 catches for 1,219 yards and 12 touchdowns.

University of Minnesota records show Bateman is enrolled for the Fall 2020 semester.