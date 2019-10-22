Adam Thielen feels 'good' and is 'hopeful' to play Thursday Night Football

article

Adam Thielen told reporters Tuesday he feels “good” and is “hopeful” to play Thursday against Washington.

The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver left Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions with a hamstring injury after his 25-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter. The Vikings faced the possiblity of not having Thielen on Thursday night with the short week.

Thielen is the second-leading receiver for the Vikings behind Stefon Diggs with 27 catches for 391 yards. Thielen's six receiving touchdowns lead the Vikings.

In his absence Sunday, Bisi Johnson, Kyle Rudolph and Irv Smith Jr. combined for 14 catches for 158 yards and two touchdowns. Johnson recorded his first career touchdown, and Rudolph got his first touchdown of the season.

As for Thielen's teammates, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer was asked if his team is tired or sore heading into Thursday night's game.

“I’ve asked a couple of them if they’re tired or sore and they said maybe a little," Zimmer said. "I said no one cares, so that’s basically the extent of that conversation.”

Thielen is adamant that he wants to play, and will do everything he can to be ready Thursday night. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Thielen has improved a lot since Sunday, and "there's a chance," but they have to see how he looks Wednesday and Thursday.

"Just trust in the trainers and the people in this organization. Obviously I have a lot of faith and trust in them, and I’m going to do whatever it takes and I know they’re doing whatever it takes to try to get me to play. If the doctors and them think that it’s probably not smart to play, then that is what it is," Thielen said. "I’m prepared, I’m going to do whatever it takes and I’m extremely hopeful that I can play."

Thielen has played 87 straight games, 90 if you include playoff games, and made 42 consecutive starts. He was not on the field when the team was in the portion of practice Wednesday open to media.

"Adam is Adam. He’s going to do everything he can to get out there and be ready. You don’t play that many games in a row without battling through some things at some point. So I know he’s going to do everything he can to get out there," tight end Kyle Rudolph said.

This week on Thursday Night Football, it's familar faces in new places. Case Keenum and Adrian Peterson make their Minnesota return with Washington, and Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins faces his former team. Pregame coverage starts with Vikings Gameday Live at 5:30 p.m. on FOX 9.