8 Vikings players absent from Sunday practice after presumptive positive COVID-19 tests

The Minnesota Vikings have confirmed that eight players, one coach and three staff members have presumptive positive COVID-19 tests and will not participate in Sunday's practice.

“We’re just following protocol and doing what the league gives us the guidance with at this point,” Coach Mike Zimmer said.

Zimmer said that those individuals who had presumptive positive COVID tests will quarantine for now and will participate virtually.

The news comes after the NFL revealed Sunday that several positive COVID-19 tests were found a day earlier by one of its testing partners. The New York Jets said they had 10 false positives and the Chicago Bears said they had nine. The league has asked the New Jersey lab BioReference to investigate the results "while the clubs work to confirm or rule out the positive tests." The NFL did not identify the teams or say how many tests were positive.

The Week 1 opener against the Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium is in three weeks.