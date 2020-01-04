14,000 tickets sold for Minnehaha Academy game versus LeBron James Jr. and Sierra Canyon

article

When Minnehaha Academy basketball players step on the court Saturday evening to take on Sierra Canyon, an elite California high school basketball program featuring the sons of LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, at least 14,000 fans will be in the stands to cheer on the players.

According to a representative for the Timberwolves, the high school matchup has sold 14,000 tickets and the total is continuing to grow as the Saturday night game nears.

The two basketball programs will face off Saturday evening at Target Center, a night after both teams played separate games at Minnehaha Academy.

The game will pit some of the best high school prospects in the nation against each other. Minnehaha's roster includes Jalen Suggs, a top-ranked prospect who Friday announced he plans to attend Gonzaga for college -- but is considering playing overseas for a season.

Seven-foot-tall Chet Holmgren, a junior, who has garnered national attention in recent months after a highlight of him playing against NBA star Steph Curry went viral, will also suit up for the Minnesota team.

Sierra Canyon, however, will bring a loaded roster that includes several top national prospects playing alongside the sons of NBA greats LeBron James and Dwyane Wade: Bronny James and Zaire Wade.

The game is expected to tipoff at 7 p.m. at the Target Center.