Today's real estate market: So many buyers. Too little inventory.

article

Imagine how hot it is at Homeplate at Target Field on a blistering July day? That just gives you an idea of how hot the local housing market is right now in Minneapolis/St. Paul. With interest rates at near record lows, with the possibility of going even lower, more and more potential buyers are jumping in, creating a back log of approved-ready-to-buy buyers who are chomping at the bit for good properties to show up. According to Ryan Platzke, homes under $600k are averaging about 25-35 showings that opening weekend and are selling most likely with multiple offers for at least asking and sometimes higher prices.

At Helgeson/Platzke Real Estate Group, we are primed to help you take advantage of this market. Our strategy-based marketing initiative is one way we help deliver the biggest return on your investment. Beginning in the pre-list stage, we are already hard at work building momentum. With Exclusive Look we can share listings with Coldwell Banker® agents before they hit the MLS (Multiple Listing Service). But probably the most beneficial part of our strategy to the seller is our preparation. We provide the seller with the playbook on getting their home prepped for buyer presentation, so the home sells faster and for the highest price. We recommend everything from the little easy changes that make sense, to the ones that on average receives about 150/200% ROI (Return on Investment), and more importantly just making sure the home is staged properly. Now, there’s an exciting new program from Coldwell Banker where they pay the upfront costs on select services like painting, appliance purchases, landscaping and more, and the home seller doesn’t pay anything back until closing.

To learn more about this along with any other real estate questions you may have, feel free to reach out to me any time. Stay safe and healthy. We will get through this together.

Ryan Platzke, BS (Real Estate Sales and Marketing) CDPE, e-Pro, ESA & ERC

Helgeson/Platzke Real Estate Group

Coldwell Banker Realty

Advertisement

651.335.3912

RMPlatzke@cbburnet.com

HPRealEstateGroup.com