Looking to sell your home? Do it virtually.

article

The current crisis has taught us all how to adapt, and quickly. We are now working from home. Children are attending school at home. Homes for sale are being shown – at home! Thanks to today’s technology, I am seeing about half of the homes for sale are being shown virtually, and in many cases, buyers are comfortable making their decision based on these virtual showings – social distancing in action and resourcefulness at its finest. This has enabled the real estate market to remain relatively robust, especially in specific price ranges.

A properly executed virtual home showing can give the buyer all the insights they need to make their decision and answer all their questions about a property. It’s the new normal, at least for the foreseeable future. These virtual showings in many ways are very similar to a traditional in-person showing – the agent begins the tour at a designated time, walks the buyer through the property using an app such as Facetime, and the buyer can ask questions or request the agent to go back and show an area in more detail. In some cases, this is enough, and an offer is made. If the buyer decides an in-person showing is necessary, that can be arranged with the seller following all health and safety precautions.

So, if you’re interested in selling your home, you can rest assured that modern ingenuity and technology have provided a way. If you would like to learn more about how to sell your home virtually or discuss any other real estate concerns, I’m always available. Stay safe and healthy. We will get through this together.

Ryan Platzke, BS (Real Estate Sales and Marketing) CDPE, e-Pro, ESA & ERC

Helgeson/Platzke Real Estate Group

Coldwell Banker Realty

651.335.3912

Advertisement

RMPlatzke@cbburnet.com

HPRealEstateGroup.com