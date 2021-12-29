Worker shot during robbery at Bryn Mawr Market, Minneapolis police say

A young woman working at the Bryn Mawr Market in south Minneapolis was pistol whipped and shot during a robbery on Wednesday.

Police say officers responded to the robbery and shooting around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 400 block of Cedar Lake Road South and found a college-aged woman who had been shot.

The Minneapolis Police Department says early investigations indicate that four men robbed the store at gunpoint. At least one of them pistol whipped and shot the woman. The suspects fled in a vehicle.

Police say she was working during her winter break.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Police expect her to survive her injuries.

A GoFundMe has been set up to support Bryn Mawr Market and the employee that was hurt.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.