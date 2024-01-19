Woman sentenced to 4 years for crash that killed Abigail Anderson in 2021

The woman who fatally struck Abigail Anderson while driving impaired in 2021, was sentenced to four years after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide in September.

According to court documents, Melinda Dotray, 47, was sentenced Friday to 48 months in prison with 13 days credit for time served. She was originally charged with multiple crimes, but four out of five of the charges were dropped after she pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide.

Anderson was the sister to the late track star, Gabriele "Gabe" Grunewald, who died of cancer in 2019.

According to the original charges, Anderson was killed on the evening of Aug. 14, 2021, in Falcon Heights near Cleveland Avenue and Larpenteur Avenue when a truck hit a parked vehicle which struck Anderson who was walking nearby. Anderson was helped by bystanders, but was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Court documents say Dotray's truck crashed through a fence and ended up on the Les Boland Golf Course before returning to the road. According to charges, witnesses told officers it appeared the truck ran over Anderson as the driver tried to turn around.

Dotray was arrested at the scene, and blood tests showed she had meth and fentanyl in her system at the time of the crash, charges explain. Minnesota State Patrol estimated that Dotray was traveling between 64 mph in a 40 mph zone at the time of the crash, and there was no evidence that she tried to brake beforehand.

Anderson was a nurse and was studying at the University of Minnesota to get her PhD before her death.