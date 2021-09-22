Witness: Man shooting at officer in Mounds View hit by squad car

Multiple agencies are on the scene of an incident in Mounds View where witnesses say a person shot at a law enforcement officer in a squad car, who then used his squad car to push the person into a fence.

The incident occurred along County Road H2 near the intersection with Mounds View Boulevard.

Aerial footage of an incident involving a police squad car in along County Highway H2 in Mounds View. (FOX 9)

A man who works at a car dealership across the street from where the incident occurred said he saw a person running and shooting at a law enforcement officer in a squad car. He then saw the officer push the person into a nearby fence with their squad car.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension confirmed agents are on the scene of what they are calling an "officer use of force incident."

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.