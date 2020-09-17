Wisconsin's COVID-19 case surge continues, record high 2,034 new cases reported Thursday

article

The state of Wisconsin reported its largest single-day case increase to date Thursday, reporting more than 2,000 new cases for the first time since the pandemic began.

The case surge is evidenced by seven of the last eight days seeing a spike of more than 1,300 new cases. Thursday, that number was 2,034 new cases, bringing the 7-day case increase average to more than 1,400, a new high.

A record number of new COVID-19 cases in the state of Wisconsin Thursday contributed to a 2-week case spike that ranks third nationally. (Wisconsin Department of Health Services)

The percent positive rate has been high, leading to the case spike. Thursday, the rate was more than 17 percent. The rate has been over 10 percent for eight consecutive days. More than 12,000 Wisconsinites were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Compared to other states, Wisconsin has seen the third highest case increase over the last two weeks, with cases growing 62 percent in that time. The state ranks fifth nationally in percentage case increases over the last week as well with 54 percent.

COVID-19 infections can often go undetected and be asymptomatic, laboratory-confirmed tests only represent a fraction of actual COVID-19 cases. A study from the Journal of the American Medical Association estimated that actual cases in some instances were six to 24 times greater than reported cases.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced an indoor mask mandate for people over the age of 5. Face coverings while indoors except at a private residence are required as of Saturday, Aug. 1.

Evers extended the state's stay-at-home order until May 26, but on May 13, the state Supreme Court blocked the extension, effectively opening all establishments in the state. Hours later, images emerged of packed bars across the state, leading the Governor to call his state "The Wild West." Evers' original "Safer at Home" order went into effect on March 25.

On April 4, President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration for Wisconsin due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This declaration allows for federal funding to be allocated to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that were impacted by the virus.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can Text COVID19 to 211-211, visit 211Wisconsin.org or call 211. Call volumes are high, so officials are asking people to be patient and try to use the text or online options first.

If you are experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, health officials advise you to call your health care provider.