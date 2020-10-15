Wisconsin reports another record-high with 3,747 COVID-19 cases Thursday

article

For the third straight day, Wisconsin's Department of Health Services reported more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases. Thursday's total was the highest of the pandemic with 3,747 new COVID-19 cases reported.

Fueled in part by a 7-day percent positive rate of 20.7 percent, the 7-day case increase average is just shy of 3,000 (2,927). The state has broken its single-day case record five times out of 15 days in October.

There have now been 162,325 total COVID-19 cases in the state of Wisconsin to date.

Additionally, 17 new deaths were reported Thursday. The 7-day average of new deaths is 18. 1 percent of all COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin have died.

127,576 Wisconsinities have recovered from the virus and 8,892 have been hospitalized.

Earlier Wednesday, a judge blocked Gov. Tony Evers' order to limit capacity in bars, restaurants and other indoor spaces as COVID-19 spreads unchecked across the state.

Advertisement

COVID-19 infections can often go undetected and be asymptomatic, laboratory-confirmed tests only represent a fraction of actual COVID-19 cases. A study from the Journal of the American Medical Association estimated that actual cases in some instances were six to 24 times greater than reported cases.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced an indoor mask mandate for people over the age of 5, which he extended Sept. 22. Face coverings while indoors except at a private residence have been required since Aug. 1.

Evers extended the state's stay-at-home order until May 26, but on May 13, the state Supreme Court blocked the extension, effectively opening all establishments in the state. Hours later, images emerged of packed bars across the state, leading the Governor to call his state "The Wild West." Evers' original "Safer at Home" order went into effect on March 25.

On April 4, President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration for Wisconsin due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This declaration allows for federal funding to be allocated to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that were impacted by the virus.

For more information, go to the state health department's website.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can Text COVID19 to 211-211, visit 211Wisconsin.org or call 211. Call volumes are high, so officials are asking people to be patient and try to use the text or online options first.

If you are experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, health officials advise you to call your health care provider.