Wisconsin nears 1,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Wisconsin are approaching 1,000 as the state sees a steep increase in cases, with positive tests more than doubling since Tuesday.

On consecutive days, Wisconsin also saw it's largest single-day increases on Friday and Saturday with 135 and 147 new cases respectively. Friday, the state also reported five new deaths, bring the total to 13.

The state has returned 15,232 negative tests as well.

Earlier this week, Governor Tony Evers directed the Department of Health Services to issue a "Safer At Home" that prohibits all nonessential travel in the state, with some exceptions.

The order, which affects more than 5 million people, went into effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 25 and will remain in effect until April 24 or until a superseding order is issued. That means schools, bars, restaurants, salons, museums, fitness centers and other businesses that have already been closed for the last week will remain closed until then.

Similar to Minnesota, Wisconsin health officials say they are prioritizing testing for COVID-19 due to a shortage of ingredients needed to run the tests.

RELATED: Minnesota Dept. of Health narrowing testing criteria amid national shortage of COVID-19 tests

Advertisement

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY BREAKDOWN

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can Text COVID19 to 211-211, visit 211Wisconsin.org or call 211. Call volumes are high, so officials are asking people to be patient and try to use the text or online options first.

If you are experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, health officials advise you to call your health care provider.

To prevent illness, wash your hands often, cover coughs and sneezes, clean frequently touched surfaces every day and stay home when you are sick.