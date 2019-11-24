Wisconsin DNR seeking information after hunter shot in Washburn County

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is looking for information from members of the public after a hunter was shot on Sunday, the second day of gun deer season in the state.

The victim, an adult man, was shot while he was hunting. The DNR is seeking information from the public on any individuals or groups who may have been hunting around 11 a.m. Sunday in Minong Township in the area of East Sleepy Eye Road, south of Sleepy Eye Fire Land, west of CCC Road, and north of Nancy Lake Road.

The DNR included this map in their call for assistance.

If you have any tips, you're asked to call 1-800-TIP-WDNR or make a report online.

The shooting was one of four during the first two days of gun season. In two incidents, in Oneida and Marathon counties, hunters accidentally shot themselves in the foot.

In Fond du Lac County, the DNR says a 19-year-old hunter out hunting was shot in the hand by another hunter aiming at a running deer.