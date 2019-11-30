Wintry mix leads to crashes, spinouts across Minnesota

article

Friday night's fresh snowfall led to several crashes and spinouts across Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday, there were 130 crashes - eight with injuries - and 210 spinouts across the state.

There were also five jackknifed semi trucks.

Saturday, residents should expect some drizzle, sleet, and plenty of wind with the possibility of snow mixing in at times. The overall daytime accumulation will be pretty small, but slushy or sleety coatings will be possible. This morning saw wind gusts to 40mph in the Twin Cities, and we could see gusts over 45 mph in spots this afternoon.

