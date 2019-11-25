Winter storm could drop 6 or more inches of snow across some parts of Minnesota

article

Thanksgiving week will start out relatively quiet and mild, but all that will change Tuesday evening.

Sunshine Monday morning will give way to a cloudier afternoon as gusty winds from the west set up shop. Temperatures will climb back into the 40s, before a more seasonable 30s-style day for Tuesday.

A quickly moving area of low pressure tracks to the south late Tuesday into Wednesday. As it does, it will spread a swath of accumulating snow from southwestern Minnesota into northwestern Wisconsin, mostly through Tuesday night.

We have a Winter Storm Watch for Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning as some people in the watch area could see six or more inches by Wednesday morning. Gusty winds will cause blowing snow and visibility concerns through Wednesday afternoon.

