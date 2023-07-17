Wildfire smoke sparks another air quality alert for northern MN

More smoke from wildfires burning in Canada has sparked another air quality alert for parts of northern and west-central Minnesota into Tuesday.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency warns the air quality index could drop to an orange level – which is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

The alert impacts areas including East Grand Forks, Moorhead, Roseau, Thief River Falls, Bemidji, Crookston, Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, and Ortonville, The alert is expected to remain in effect until 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

But, the MPCA says smoke from Quebec will be slow to dissipate and the alert could be extended for some past Tuesday night.

Under the alert, people with lung diseases or disorders are the most at risk from the air quality.