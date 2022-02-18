White-out conditions cause crashes, closures throughout Minnesota

Commuters traveling through central and northwestern Minnesota are advised to take caution as weather Friday into Saturday morning will present near white-out conditions.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol some roads have had hundreds of motorists either crash or become stranded due to low visibility and wind gusts as high as 50 mph. The Twin Cities National Weather Service reported wind gusts as high as 61 mph at the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport.

A blizzard warning remains in effect until 9 p.m.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation expanded road closures throughout the day in west-central Minnesota, including major routes such as highways US-10 and I-94 from Detroit Lakes through Fergus Falls.

Most highways have since been reopened, but the State Patrol advises travelers to be patient.

Advertisement



