White Bear Lake, Minn. restaurant adds movie night, church services to beat pandemic

A White Bear Lake, Minnesota restaurant is pulling out all the stops to survive the economic downswing brought on by the coronavirus pandemic response.

Like most businesses, the pandemic has made life difficult for Lucy's Burgers owner Rob Scott.

Unable to serve dine-in customers due to the stay-at-home order, Scott has switched gears and, just Friday, started offering carhop service.

On top of that, Saturday he added another new feature: Movie night.

"We're doing movie nights on Saturday nights," said Scott. "We have a big inflatable screen and we're going to play movies, drive-in style, where families can come, sit in their cars, and watch a movie, social distancing style. And [hear] the audio of that movie through their FM stereos."

The movies will continue each Saturday night (weather permitted) for the foreseeable future. The restaurant will also offer similar church services on Sundays.

