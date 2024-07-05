Expand / Collapse search
White Bear Lake Police shuts down road for criminal investigation

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  July 5, 2024 2:18pm CDT
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The White Bear Lake Police Department shut down a portion of White Bear Avenue due to a "criminal investigation." 

According to police, White Bear Avenue between County Road F and Douglas Lane has been shut down for the investigation. 

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area. 

Police have not provided any additional details on the investigation. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 