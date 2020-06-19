When, where and how Minnesotans are celebrating Juneteenth Friday

Minnesotans will host Juneteenth celebrations across the state Friday, commemorating the end of the slavery in the United States.

Gov. Tim Walz has declared Friday, June 20 “Juneteenth Freedom Day” in Minnesota. He and other Minnesotans are advocating for it to become at least a state holiday if not a national one.

The Twin Cities used to host one of the largest Juneteenth celebrations in the U.S. Now, a younger generation is looking to take the reins to promote the holiday in light of the death of George Floyd and nationwide protests against racial injustice.

Here is where Minnesotans will be celebrating Juneteenth on Friday

Juneteenth – A celebration of freedom!



When and where: 11 a.m.-6 p.m., 3715 Chicago Avenue, Minneapolis

What: Black Visions and the committee of black workers of CTUL hosting a celebration near the memorial for George Floyd at 38th Street and Chicago Avenue. There will be food, music and art and it end with a march starting at 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Juneteenth Reparations Rally

When and where: 1 p.m., Minnesota State Capitol, St. Paul

What: Black Lives Matter Minnesota and other groups are hosting a rally demanding reparations from the federal government for the discrimination of African Americans due to slavery, Jim Crow, redlining, redistricting and police brutality.

Juneteenth Celebration – Unite & Rebuild MSP

When and where: 3-8 p.m., Target parking lot at East Lake Street and Minnehaha Avenue, Minneapolis

What: Across the street from the Minneapolis Police Department Third Precinct, an area most impacted by the recent riots in Minneapolis, Unite & Rebuild MSP will host a Juneteenth event to help educate people about the holiday.

Juneteenth Block Party: Ashes to beauty

When and where: 5-8 p.m., Kelley Park, 6855 Fortino St., Apple Valley

What: A celebration of the beauty of black culture with music, entertainment, speakers, food, dancing, educational experiences and kid activities.

Juneteenth Social Justice Rally

When and where: 5-8 p.m., Brooklyn Park City Hall, 5200 85th Ave. N, Minneapolis

What: A rally that aims to bring the Brooklyn Park community together to both celebrate Juneteenth and push for social justice.