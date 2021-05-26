What to know about the alleged VTA light rail gunman Sam Cassidy

The alleged shooter who killed eight people at a San Jose rail yard on Wednesday morning before he turned the gun on himself was a VTA employee, according to authorities.

Multiple sources identified the suspect as Sam James Cassidy, 57, a technician at the rail yard where the 6:34 a.m. shooting occurred during a morning meeting.

Photo of the alleged gunman, Samuel James Cassidy, who opened fire at a VTA rail yard in San Jose.

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said the gunman killed himself.

Casssidy's home on Angmar Court was the site of a suspicious fire Wednesday morning that broke out shortly before the mass shooting.

Firefighters responded to a fire at Cassidy's house at 6:36 a.m. It's about eight miles away from the maintenance yard and was knocked down shortly after 7:30 a.m.

There were reports of gasoline and ammunition found throughout the house. A massive team of first responders and law enforcement surrounded his home into the afternoon.

In addition, there was a structure fire on the 1800 block of Smith Avenue at a plywood and lumber business at about 6:29 a.m., five minutes before the first call for a shooting at the VTA light-rail yard and is about five miles away from the VTA site.

In a phone interview, Cassidy's ex-wife told KTVU the two divorced in 2009 and she did not have much contact with him since then.

She lived there for about 10 years with him and did not want to say much more.

A check of court records shows he didn't have a major criminal background in Santa Clara County, but he did had some traffic violations.

The mother of a VTA employee told KTVU that her son thought Cassidy was "strange."

Others in the neighborhood described him as a loner.

Public records showed he earned more than $100,000 a year working for the VTA.

Cassidy worked in what is called the Guadelupe maintenance yard, not the main building.

Motives for the shooting and the fire have not been detailed.