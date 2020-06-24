Wednesday outdoor youth sports can resume limited scrimmages and games

Starting today youth outdoor sports are allowed to resume, but the safety guidelines for COVID-19 will change the way the games are played.

After weeks of only being able to hold limited practice, sports like baseball and soccer can now play games against other teams.

Additionally, teams can now also start holding full practices as long as it is less than 25 people. Since June 1 practices have been limited to groups of 10.

Health officials recommend phasing in these changes starting with inter-team scrimmages and then playing local teams in two weeks. Then, you should wait another two weeks before playing teams from outside your community.

Indoor sports can start practicing one week from today.

To help slow the spread of COVID-19, new guidelines from the Minnesota Department of Health urge players to limit contact and avoid sharing equipment, practice social distancing when they're not on the field, avoid crowding, and friends and family are asked not attend practices

Regular hand washing is encouraged for anyone involved in the activities.

Advertisement

The new guidance asks coaches staff and spectators to practice social distancing and to wear a face covering at all times.

Players are also asked to wear one whenever possible.