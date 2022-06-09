Watch live: House hearing on Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol

The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection is holding a prime-time hearing, scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

The committee will attempt to show the "harrowing story" of the deadly violence that erupted on Jan. 6, 2021, and also a chilling backstory as the defeated president, Donald Trump, tried to overturn Joe Biden's election victory.

WATCH LIVE: FOX 9 will air the hearing live. You can also watch the hearing in the player above or on FOX 9's YouTube here.

Thursday's prime-time hearing will open with eyewitness testimony from the first police officer pummeled in the mob riot and from a documentary filmmaker tracking the extremist Proud Boys, who prepared to fight for Trump immediately after the election and led the storming of the Capitol.

It will also feature the committee's accounts from Trump's aides and family members, interviewed behind closed doors, of the deadly siege that Democrats and others say put U.S. democracy at risk.

With FOX 9 airing the hearing, the shows that typically air from 7-9 p.m. will air after FOX 9 News at 9 and 10. "MasterChef Junior" will air from 10:35 to 11:35 p.m. on Thursday and "Don't Forget the Lyrics!" will air from 11:35 p.m. Thursday to 12:35 a.m. Friday.

Jan. 6 Capitol riot hearings: Here’s how else to watch online for free

-WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: A large group of pro-Trump protesters stand on the East steps of the Capitol Building after storming its grounds on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. A pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol, breaking windows and clashing wi (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images / Getty Images) Expand

The Associated Press contributed to this report.