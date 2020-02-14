Waseca officer hurt in shooting now able to walk 50 feet, family says

article

A Waseca police officer who suffered serious injuries after being shot in the head during a call in January is walking again and recently completed his longest walk, family members write in an online post.

According to Officer Arik Matson's CaringBridge page, he recently was able to reach the milestone of a 50-foot walk. Family members say Matson is making strides in his recovery while working on balance and adding strength with a stationary bike.

Earlier this month, family said Matson was talking again as well, and able to tell his wife he loves her and wish her a happy anniversary.

In the latest update, family members say Matson's trach was taken out this past week and his voice is getting stronger. He has also been able to resume a more normal diet, including his favorite food: Pizza.

"There's something about a good piece of pizza that can do wonders to lift the spirits," writes Matson's sister-in-law Nicole.

The man police say shot Matson, Tyler Janovsky, was wheeled into court earlier this month for his first appearance on the charges. He faces counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm by an ineligible person.

Investigators say Janovsky shot Matson in the head as Matson and other officers responded to a call for a suspicious man on 3rd Avenue SE in Waseca.

According to search warrants, Janovsky's mother believed he was trying to commit suicide by cop before the January 6 shooting.

Janovsky was shot by another officer during the incident but survived.