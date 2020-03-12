Walz trims spending plans as coronavirus outbreak hits

article

Gov. Tim Walz proposed a dramatically scaled-down spending plan Thursday focused on restocking the state’s rainy day fund and emergency response as the coronavirus spreads across the country.

Walz recommended $525 million in additional spending through summer 2023, without the early childhood education investments that House Democrats wanted or the tax cuts that Senate Republicans favor. In addition, Walz proposed restoring $491 million to the state’s rainy day fund.

“Now is not the right time (for major spending),” Walz told reporters at a news conference where the governor, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and budget commissioner Myron Frans stood a few feet apart. Walz said they were practicing “social distancing” to prevent illness.

The coronavirus outbreak has sent shockwaves through the U.S. economy and financial markets. The National Basketball Association and Major League Soccer have suspended their seasons, the NCAA has banned fans from its postseason tournaments, the U.S. has stopped travel from Europe, and universities have canceled in-person classes.

Walz said the state Legislature should pass his supplemental budget request, a bonding bill for infrastructure projects, and public health bills related to coronavirus before adjourning quickly. The state Constitution does not require lawmakers to adjourn until May 18.

Minnesota has five confirmed cases of coronavirus, a smaller number than many other U.S. states. Fears about an outbreak led three Democratic lawmakers who are medical doctors to call for the cancelation of all large gatherings in the Capitol complex.

“As members of the medical community and the Legislature, we want to be sure that we are taking steps to limit the risk of community spread of the virus,” wrote state Reps. Alice Mann and Kelly Morrison and state Sen. Matt Klein. “There is evidence that ‘flattening the curve’ of this infection by slowing viral spread through social isolation will allow the healthcare system to catch up and not become overwhelmed.”

Advertisement

Walz said his administration will put out guidance over the coming hours and days about whether large gatherings across Minnesota should continue. The goal is to “make sure people feel comfortable and not confused,” the governor said.

“From this Thursday to next Thursday, the state will look very different,” Walz said, noting that he has spoken to governors of other states that are experiencing an outbreak and “it’s like talking to your future self.”

Walz said he is considering doing his March 23 State of the State address via Facebook Live or postponing it, instead of the traditional setting in the Minnesota House chamber. But no decision has been made, he said.

A videoconferencing system has been set up in the Governor’s Residence in St. Paul as the state makes continuity of operations plans, Walz said.

The $525 million supplemental budget proposal includes $256 million through summer 2021 and an additional $268 million in the two years after that. Reporters were unable to ask questions about specific spending proposals because the governor’s staff did not distribute the materials or post them online until just after Thursday morning’s news conference.

The supplemental budget includes $15.6 million in new spending on Metro Transit safety. It adds funding for more police officers, support staff, and monitoring of live video on light rail cars to improve police response to incidents, the governor’s office said in a news release.

The budget proposal also includes $2.4 million to add temporary staff at the state’s Driver and Vehicle Services agency this year in an attempt to reduce the backlog of REAL ID license applications. Minnesotans must have a REAL ID or valid passport by Oct. 1 to board domestic flights, and the state is now urging people to apply by June 15 to ensure they receive their license in time.