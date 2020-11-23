Walz to unveil new technology for Minnesotans to slow COVID-19 spread

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is expected to unveil a new technology for Minnesotans Monday to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in Minnesota.

You can watch the governor's 12:30 p.m. announcement live on FOX 9 and streaming at fox9.com/live.

The Minnesota Department of Health has reported 276,500 cases of COVID-19 and 3,265 deaths since the onset of the pandemic, although the latest data shows the virus’ peak may be slowing.

Walz and other top officials are hoping a four-week pause on dining in at bars and restaurants, play youth and adult sports and going to gyms and fitness centers will continue to help slow the spread of the virus and avoid a crisis in the state’s hospitals.

Health officials are also asking Minnesotans not to travel for Thanksgiving and limit their holiday gatherings to only people within their household.