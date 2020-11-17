Walz to 'lay the groundwork' Tuesday for next round of COVID-19 restrictions

Gov. Tim Walz will “lay the groundwork” Tuesday for the next round of restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Minnesota, a spokesperson told FOX 9.

Walz will speak at a 2 p.m. news conference alongside public health professional and Minnesotans impacted by COVID-19, where they will “highlight the seriousness of the virus and call on Minnesotans to take action to protect themselves and their loved ones," according to a news release. Watch the news conference live on FOX 9 or streaming at fox9.com/live.

The news conference follows a call with fellow Midwest governors, some of whom have already gone beyond Minnesota’s restrictions and closed some combination of high schools, colleges, bars and restaurants, casinos or movie theaters.

Minnesota reported 5,945 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday and 26 more deaths. There are currently a record 1,669 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota.

To date, Minnesota has seen 236,949 cases of COVID-19 and 2,943 deaths. Given the rapidly accelerating rate of increase in COVID-19 cases in Minnesota, health officials expect the state will surpass 300,000 cases next week—about two weeks after hitting 200,000.