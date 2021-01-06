Walz to announce looser restrictions on indoor dining Wednesday

Gov. Tim Walz is expected to loosen some of the state’s COVID-19 restrictions Wednesday, including those on indoor dining.

Walz will announce the changes in a live address at 2 p.m. You can watch the governor’s speech live on FOX 9 and streaming at fox9.com/live.

An executive order issued on Nov. 21 banned indoor dining restaurants and bars in Minnesota amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, limiting restaurants to takeout and, more recently, outdoor dining. The executive order is set to expire on Jan. 11.

In anticipation of reopening their dining rooms, restaurant owners are now working to order food and alcohol while trying to bring back staff they had to lay off during the shutdown.

Liz Ramer, the president and CEO of Hospitality Minnesota says she expects Walz to move restrictions back to where they were in early November, which includes restaurants being able to serve at 50% capacity.

Walz’s easing of restrictions could also include allowing theaters and museums to reopen.