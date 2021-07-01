Walz: Minnesota will hit 70% of adults vaccinated against COVID-19 on July 1

Gov. Tim Walz said Minnesota will hit the 70% of adults vaccinated against COVID-19 Thursday. If it happens, Minnesota would be the 17th state to hit 70%.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine tracker shows the state is at 69.9% of people 18 years of age and older who have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. The Minnesota Department of Health’s tracker, which lags by a few days, shows 67% of people 16 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 63.8% are fully vaccinated.

A total of 3,061,507 vaccine doses have been administered in Minnesota. That number includes a backlog of about 6,000 doses a pharmacy partner reported to MDH on Tuesday, according to a news release.

Meanwhile, MDH also reported 102 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths on Thursday. Minnesota has seen a total of 605,408 COVID-19 cases and 7,599 deaths attributed to the disease to date.

The state’s seven-day rolling average test positivity rate has fallen to 1.2%, well below the 5% caution threshold that indicates a high rate of community transmission of the virus.

READ NEXT: Unvaccinated people should get tested for COVID-19 after any summer travel, MDH says

Three of the deaths reported on Thursday which were in long-term care facilities. Four of the five deaths were in the Twin Cities metro. The ages of the people who died ranged from early 50s to late 90s.

Thursday marked the first day MDH is reporting the actual date of death of COVID-19 patients instead of the date the death was reported by MDH.

"By reporting actual death date, the timelines on our website will provide a better representation of what is happening with mortality related to COVID-19 over time," health officials said in a news release.

MDH is making several other changes to the way it reports COVID-19 data going forward. Starting the weekend of July 10-11, MDH said it will now longer report coronavirus data on the weekends. Data posted on Mondays will be as of 4 a.m. on Fridays and data posted on Tuesdays will be for the remainder of Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and as of 4 a.m. on Monday.

Advertisement

MDH said it will also no longer be posting the 14-day case rate by county data for schools.