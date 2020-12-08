Minnesota's COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan to be announced today

Gov. Tim Walz and state health officials will outline Minnesota’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan Tuesday. The governor will give a statewide speech at 1:30 p.m. from the state emergency operations center. Following the speech, he will hold a news conference with state legislative leaders to take questions about the state’s vaccine rollout plan.

FOX 9 will air the governor’s speech and the following news conference live and streaming at fox9.com/live.

Officials are expected to provide information about how many initial vaccines Minnesota will receive, who among the large group of health care workers and long-term care residents will get them first and how prioritization of essential workers will happen early next year. The state’s vaccine rollout plan will also include information about how the vaccines will be distributed and how they will be stored, especially in rural areas that do not have giant freezers.

The governor’s address comes as health officials in the United Kingdom began rolling out the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.