Walz, Ellison to make announcement on future of vaping in Minnesota

Gov. Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison will make an announcement Wednesday on the future of vaping in Minnesota.

The governor supports restricting teenagers’ access to tobacco and vaping products, but since the attorney general will join him, it is likely they will announce some kind of legal action related to the sale of vaping products.

In September, authorities arrested a Coon Rapids man, seizing more than 77,000 illegal vaping cartridges containing dangerous levels of THC. The CDC has also accused Juul and other companies of marketing flavored e-cigarettes to teenagers.

Wednesday’s press conference comes after the governor went on a three-day listening tour back in October, talking to teenagers about the rise in youth vaping.

Walz would like lawmakers to give him the authority to deal with vaping as a health crisis as other governors have.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, one in four 11th graders now use e-cigarettes and the number of eighth graders vaping has nearly doubled between 2016 and 2019.

Nationwide, at least 42 people have died from vaping-related illness, including here in Minnesota.

Walz and Ellison’s new conference is set for 11:30 a.m. at the Minnesota State Capitol.