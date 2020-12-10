Walz delays until Monday announcement on extending COVID-19 restrictions

Gov. Tim Walz is delaying until Monday an announcement on extending business closures due to COVID-19.

Walz had initially planned to make that call on Friday, but the decision is still in the planning stages, a spokesperson told FOX 9.

Last month, Walz initiated a four-week pause on indoor dining at bars and restaurants and youth and adult sports. Gyms and fitness centers as well as indoor and outdoor entertainment venues are closed under the restrictions and there are new limits on the number of attendees at weddings, funerals and private gatherings.

The governor’s current order is set to expire Dec. 18. He has not been optimistic about lifting the restrictions.