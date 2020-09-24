VP Mike Pence, Ivanka Trump to visit Minneapolis, Minnesota National Guard activated

Vice President Mike Pence and Ivanka Trump, the president's daughter, will be making a stop in Minneapolis Thursday afternoon to bring the Trump campaign's message of law-and-order.

At 3 p.m., they will take part in a listening session at the InterContinental Minneapolis-St. Paul with "Cops for Trump," a group which appeared on stage with President Donald Trump during a rally last year at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 14: (L-R) U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Ivanka Trump listen to U.S. President Donald Trump deliver brief remarks in the Diplomatic Room following a shooting that injured a member of Congress and law enforcement officers at ((Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) / Getty Images) Expand

In light of Pence's visits, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz activated the Minnesota National Guard to help law enforcement with security. A hundred soldiers have been mobilized. The activation came following a request from the City of Minneapolis.

"Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of Minnesotans, we have asked the Minnesota National Guard to assist in keeping the peace," said Governor Walz in a statement.

Thursday's event marks the latest stop in Minnesota for the Trump campaign. Last week, President Donald Trump visited Bemidji, while Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden made a stop in the Duluth area. The dueling campaign stops coincided with the start to early voting in Minnesota.