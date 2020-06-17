Volunteers needed in search for missing man with dementia in Kandiyohi County, Minn.

article

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office is requesting volunteers to help search for a missing man with dementia.

Donald Wieberdink, 83, was last seen Tuesday on the 13000 Block of Indian Beach Road in Spicer, Minnesota.

Authorities say he is an avid bicyclist and can ride many miles per day. He is described as a white male, 5’8”, 200 pounds, blue eyes, short gray hair and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, tan shorts and a black helmet. He was on a red Giants brand bicycle.

Volunteers will be asked to walk areas assigned to them from Sheriff’s Office personnel, so please dress accordingly and bring water to hydrate yourself. Officials are not requesting any ATVs or drones at this point.

Volunteers should meet at the Green Lake Bible Camp, located at 9916 Lake Ave S, at 5 p.m. and check in with the Sheriff’s Office Command post. Park in the large church parking lot on the south side of the road and walk to the Sheriff’s Office Command post bus, which will be across the road on the lake side.

If anyone wishes to donate food or water for the volunteers, please drop them off at the Command Post at the Bible Camp.

If you have questions or more information, please contact the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office at 320-235-1260.