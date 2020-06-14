Voices for Change: Former member of Minneapolis Police Conduct Review Panel talks latest reform efforts

In the wake of George Floyd’s death, FOX 9 is dedicated to bringing the conversation on issues such as racism and social inequality to the forefront.

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo recently outlined some of the first steps toward reforming the Minneapolis Police Department.

In this segment of “Voices for Change,” FOX 9’s Bisi Onile-Ere talked to Ken Rance, who served several years on the Minneapolis Police Conduct Review Panel.