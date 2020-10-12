'Virus is going to virus:' Minn. GOP lawmaker puts mask on after objections from Democrats

article

Minnesota lawmakers' debate over Gov. Tim Walz's emergency powers took a twist Monday when a Republican state representative took off her mask during a lengthy speech on the House floor.

State Rep. Mary Franson, R-Alexandria, said she "can’t really talk with it on. My anxiety is getting to me over the whole situation." Franson said she wasn't endangering anyone without a mask.

Democratic House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler asked DFL Speaker Melissa Hortman to force Franson to put a mask on. Hortman did.

"A virus is going to virus," Franson responded, putting on her mask.

Democrats who control the House require masks on the floor. Masks are not required on the floor of the Republican-led Senate. Both houses are severely limiting the number of people in their respective chambers to maintain social distancing.

While debate continued in the House, Minnesota Senate voted 36-31 to strip Walz of his emergency powers over the state's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

It's the fifth time the Republican-controlled chamber has voted to end Walz's powers. Democratic Sen. Kent Eken was again the only senator to break party ranks.

Ending the governor's powers requires votes in both chambers. The Democratic-controlled House is almost certain to let Walz keep his authority.

During the Senate floor debate, state Sen. Scott Jensen, R-Chaska, revealed that he had COVID-19 seven weeks ago "unbeknownst to me." Jensen has been a leading critic of Walz's actions.